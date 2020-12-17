Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 44,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,839. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $640.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

