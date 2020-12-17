Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $654.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.