Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ QTT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,839. The firm has a market cap of $654.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Qutoutiao has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70.

Several research firms have commented on QTT. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

