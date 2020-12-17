The Hackett Group, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

The Hackett Group has raised its dividend by 38.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The firm has a market cap of $429.06 million, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.