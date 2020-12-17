The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:TTC opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on TTC. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

