The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Posts Earnings Results

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TTC opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get The Toro alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.