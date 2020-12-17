Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,550. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Also, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

