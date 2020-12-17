Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.42%.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,550. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $576.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $80,442.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

