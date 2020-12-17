Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

NYSE UBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.43. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,550. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.17 million, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley purchased 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

