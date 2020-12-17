ValuEngine Upgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Savara stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Savara by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 42,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 832,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

