10x Genomics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,153% compared to the typical volume of 267 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $1,134,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,835,108.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

10x Genomics stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.80. 40,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,931. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.05. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.