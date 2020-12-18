Abyss Token Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and CoinBene. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.00380801 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.84 or 0.02454404 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, DDEX, Bilaxy, YoBit, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Sistemkoin, CoinPlace, Hotbit, IDEX, Indodax, ZBG and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

