Achain Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.14 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $2.14 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Achain has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.93 or 0.00378450 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00026387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.00 or 0.02462084 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

