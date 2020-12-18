Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Tops $136,407.66

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $136,407.66 and approximately $41,451.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 26,908,900 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . The official website for Actinium is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

