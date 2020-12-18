AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

BOS stock traded down C$1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$16.88. The company had a trading volume of 345,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,252. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.59 and a 1-year high of C$26.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.4299998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Jd Watson sold 25,000 shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.18, for a total transaction of C$429,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,491,100.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

