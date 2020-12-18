Alchemy Pay 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.28 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $1.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00327260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00052986 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

