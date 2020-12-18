Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.78

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $130.78 and last traded at $130.57, with a volume of 1043346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.20 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allakos by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

