Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 1,417,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 929,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Specifically, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

The firm has a market cap of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 153,840 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

