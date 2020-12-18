Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.39

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 35875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) Company Profile (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

