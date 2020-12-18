Analysts Set Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target at $36.00

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OPT shares. Truist started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Opthea in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,789. Opthea has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

