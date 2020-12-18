Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $58.60

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.

RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after buying an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $55,200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after acquiring an additional 809,536 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after acquiring an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.9% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 665,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 3,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,265. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

