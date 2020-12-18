Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Price Target at $58.60

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.43.
RHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $142,450.00. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.85. 3,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,265. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.93. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.56.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.