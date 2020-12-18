Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30.10 ($0.39). 865,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 297,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.30 ($0.40).

The stock has a market cap of £57.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Appreciate Group plc (APP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

