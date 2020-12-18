Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.55

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.55 and last traded at $118.55, with a volume of 707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.52.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

