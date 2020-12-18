Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,466.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last week, Arqma has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market capitalization of $61,073.10 and approximately $7,466.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.24 or 0.02833754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.69 or 0.00473659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.01360912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.16 or 0.00671826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00323845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00079842 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,633,202 coins and its circulating supply is 7,588,658 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

