Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $33.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.62. 29,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,571. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.