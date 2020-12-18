Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $13.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 15.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

