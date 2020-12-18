BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Down 5.4%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 256,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 310,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

BioLargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLGO)

BioLargo, Inc provides technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions in the United States. The company operates through Odor-No-More, BLEST, BioLargo Water, and Clyra Medical segments. Its Advanced Oxidation System (AOS) platform is a water treatment system for decontamination and disinfection.

