Bitcoin Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,855.00 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $8,586.36 and $35,855.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00110530 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004923 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.