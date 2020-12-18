BitcoiNote (BTCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33,219.45

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $33,219.45 and approximately $74.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 278.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoiNote alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,196,626 coins. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoiNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoiNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.