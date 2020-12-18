BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $679,517.19

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One BITTO token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITTO has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. BITTO has a market capitalization of $679,517.19 and $189,804.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00057947 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000976 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BITTO Token Profile

BITTO is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,663 tokens. The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BITTO

BITTO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

