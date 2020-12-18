Blacer Coin Market Cap Tops $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00110565 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004926 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin (BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

