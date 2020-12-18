Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.65. 14,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,511. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Epstein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $363,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,229,554.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $152,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 241,250 shares of company stock worth $7,989,309 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 42,884 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

