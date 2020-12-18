BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) Trading Down 0.5%

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) shares fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165.50 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16). 128,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 211,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.25 ($2.17).

The stock has a market cap of £133.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 156.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L)’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

