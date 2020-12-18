Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives $24.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,528 shares of company stock worth $137,722. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at $266,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,720 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. 16,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,512. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

