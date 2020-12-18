BlitzPredict Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $263,219.56 and $177.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002502 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000326 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00025329 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlitzPredict Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

