Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $9.67 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 18th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and $46,591.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00005789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,356,979 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

