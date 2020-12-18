BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO) (TSE:GBT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of GBT stock remained flat at $C$13.00 on Thursday. 3,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617. The company has a market cap of C$441.55 million and a P/E ratio of 10.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83. BMTC Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.69 and a twelve month high of C$13.02.

About BMTC Group Inc. (GBT.TO)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

