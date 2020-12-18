Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.25.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $48,735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,620.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 529,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,181.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 346,610 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 115.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 587,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 315,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 53.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after purchasing an additional 271,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.