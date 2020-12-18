BOOM Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.13 million and $6,011.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 971,275,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 782,244,491 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

