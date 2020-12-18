Bread Price Hits $0.0738 on Major Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.0738 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $131,989.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

