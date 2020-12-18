British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 445.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.67 ($5.82).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of LON BLND traded down GBX 22.10 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 478.50 ($6.25). 5,007,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 393.46. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 641.98 ($8.39).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.64%.

In other news, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Also, insider William Jackson acquired 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.48) per share, with a total value of £8,403.50 ($10,979.23). Insiders acquired a total of 2,553 shares of company stock valued at $885,343 in the last three months.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

