Brokerages Set Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Target Price at $47.00

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $146,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.33. 16,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,285. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

