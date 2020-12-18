Brokerages Set RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Price Target at $100.50

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $108.98. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after purchasing an additional 263,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RLI by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 226,245 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RLI by 241.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 282,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

