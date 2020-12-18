BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Reaches $0.54

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $48.38 million and approximately $200,599.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002340 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,338 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

