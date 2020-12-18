Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 1.4%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.00. 177,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 174,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.41.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

