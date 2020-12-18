Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.50.

Shares of TSE CFX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.60. 18,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$495.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

