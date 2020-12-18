carVertical (CV) Reaches One Day Volume of $42,389.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $42,389.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00058537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00386317 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.00 or 0.02477640 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.