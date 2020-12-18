Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Receives $5.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,237. The stock has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 203,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

