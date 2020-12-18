Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.00

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) (LON:CMH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 2019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.19. The firm has a market cap of £477,487.80 and a PE ratio of -2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.55.

Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) Company Profile (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment offers light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin plc (CMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.