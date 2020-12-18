China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Up 23.1%

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) traded up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $2.88. 2,511,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,697% from the average session volume of 43,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of China Green Agriculture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

